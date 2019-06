Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Aussie and Herbal Essences Gold Box | Amazon

Don’t risk running out of shampoo and conditioner mid-shower. Thanks to today’s Gold Box, you can stock up on a heavenly-smelling shampoo and conditioner duos from Herbal Essences, along with a range of solid stylers in packs of three from Aussie, including hairspray, detangler, and leave-in conditioner. But don’t spend too much time deciding which scent is most you; these deals are hair today, gone tomorrow.