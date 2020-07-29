It's all consuming.
Let Your Pets Take Themselves Out With These Magic Mesh Screens

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
If you are someone who entertains a lot especially in the summer and has an outdoor space these are pretty essential. The Magic Mesh door has probably saved many cookouts with everyone going in and out of the house, no more slamming doors and getting locked out. MorningSave you bringing you two of these for just $22.

Where these really shine is if you have pets, especially if they are needy with wanting to go outside. Once pets get used to running through they can let themselves in and out. I helped my friend install a new set of these for his two border collies. They were hesitant at first but once they got the hang of it they were definitely up and running. So much so this is his second set in a year, they actually wore out the last ones. They also really do seem to keep bugs out if you install them properly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

