Let Twitch Prime Prepare You For Valentine's Day With Table Manners, Monster Prom, and More Games in February

Free 30-Day Trial | Twitch Prime

Ah, February. Do you smell that? Love is in the air. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and it positively reeks. Twitch Prime is looking to help its subscribers up their game this month with a batch of free indies that are perfect for romance training. Players can grab Table Manners, a physics based dating simulator, and Monster Prom: Hotseat Edition to get in the spirit of dating. If love isn’t your thing, maybe Stealth Bastard Deluxe is more your speed.

In addition to those free games, Twitch Prime is sharing the love when it comes to cosmetics. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout players can claim a free slushie bear costume and get 6500 kudos while they’re at it. Apex Legends fans can grab a Wraith Queen of Hearts skin too, which particularly suited to the February festivities.

That’s just a small slice of what’s available for subscribers this month. If you’re curious, grab a 30-day Prime trial and see wh at other goodies you can grab in Roblox, FIFA 21, UFC 4, and much more.