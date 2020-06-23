Let Tony Hawk Teach Your Kid How to Skate for Just $15 a Month

Tony Hawk Teaches Skateboarding Photo : Masterclass

If you are familiar with Masterclass you know it’s digital learning at its finest. For $15 a month choose from over eighty courses taught by the literal best in their respective industries. If I want to learn screenwriting I’d want Aaron Sorkin to teach me, well he can, in Masterclass.

The legend himself Tony Hawk has joined the online teaching ranks and is launching his own course with sixteen classes. If you have an adventurous kid who wants to shred with the best of them let the guy who built the sport teach them everything he knows. What’s cool is they can learn at their own pace and revisit if they need refreshers. You can also just buy them Pro Skater 2, it’s how I learned and I’m mediocre at best.

This sounds like a great deal, what’s the catch? You do pay for the entire class upfront. So if your child gets bored or moves from hobby to hobby quick this might not be for you. This is a great gift to give anyone who is interested in a topic and wants to be taught by actual masters of the subject. I mean, Serena tell me about that backhand.

