It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeHome Goods

Let This Symbol of Southern Hospitality Bring You Chill Pool Vibes for $10

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSideDeals
6
Save
Two Pack Pineapple Pool Floats | $10 | SideDeal
Two Pack Pineapple Pool Floats | $10 | SideDeal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Two Pack Pineapple Pool Floats | $10 | SideDeal

Fun in the sun poolside ain’t over yet. The end of summer may be fast approaching as the days get shorter but there’s still time to kick back and relax. And adorable floaties to drift along while you catch rays is a top purchase for the dog days. Sol is the king of pool floats and they’ve got two for $10 right now.

Advertisement

Wade about with one of these pineapple floaties and waft off to an island paradise you’re probably not flying to anytime soon. As mentioned, Sol is the best when it comes to pool accessories. These pineapples are no different and are comfortable and quite sizable (37”x 60”). They’re easy to inflate and stay full for hours of water wanders. And when it’s time to return to dry land deflating is a cinch and folds up for smooth storage.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Sonos 5.1 Surround Set
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

What's the Best Home Gym Equipment?

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated's Shiny Edition Is $65 off on Amazon

Make Any Room Your Guest Room With an Intex Air Mattress, up to 30% off

Monday's Best Deals: Anker PowerWave Sense Pad, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, 4000A Peak Jump Starter, Nordstrom Rack Face Masks, and More