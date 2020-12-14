Let This $29 Electric Kettle Keep Your Winter Teas Toasty

Secura Electric Kettle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Secura Electric Kettle | $29 | MorningSave



Teas the season! If you’re like me you live on tea from now until the spring. The kettle is the only way to go for an authentic sipping experience be it an afternoon brew or morning breakfast. If you’re looking for a new one or are ready to make the jump from zapping water in the microwave this Secura Electric Kettle is for you.

Speed is key when it comes to your kettle and this one comes with a quick boil button and eight temperature settings. It’ll also stay warm for up to four hours because of double-wall insulation which is really a thing of beauty in these chilly months. This kettle has over a seven cup capacity so it’s not just your tea that’ll benefit coffee, ramen, oatmeal, and whatever your thirsty/hungry heart craves. Cool Touch tech ensures no one gets burned no matter how hot it gets on the inside. FDA approved stainless steel, 100% BPA-free, and easy to clean. It’s durable and built to last guaranteed to warm you up for years to come.

