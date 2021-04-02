Let This $29 Electric Kettle Keep Your Teas Warm Even in Better Weather

Secura Electric QuicKettle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re like me, you live on tea even in spring. The kettle is the only way to go for an authentic sipping experience, be it an afternoon brew or morning breakfast. If you’re looking for a new one or are ready to make the jump from zapping water in the microwave, this Secura Cool Touch Electric Water Kettle is for you.

Simplicity is key when it comes to your kettle, and this one is easy to use with one-touch operation. It’ll also stay warm for up to four hours which is really a thing of beauty in these chilly months. But don’t worry; it has an auto shut-off and is wireless for your convenience. This kettle has a 1.8-quart capacity, and it’s not just your tea that’ll benefit coffee, ramen, oatmeal, and whatever your thirsty/hungry heart craves. Cool Touch tech ensures no one gets burned, no matter how hot it gets on the inside. It’s 100% BPA-free and easy to clean. This kettle is durable and comes with a 1-year warranty.

