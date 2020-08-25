It's all consuming.
Let These Bluestone Wireless Earbuds Be Like an Extra Pair of Sunglasses for $20

Sheilah Villari
Bluestone Pro-B True Wireless Earbuds | $25 | MorningSave
Bluestone Pro-B True Wireless Earbuds | $20 | MorningSave

A constant quest for this site is in finding quality earbuds that won’t break the bank or at the very least be functional in a way we won’t feel bad because of the price. Or perhaps it’s even just needing an extra pair that you won’t get upset if you lose them, like sunglasses. Bluestone’s Pro-B True Wireless Earbuds can be all those for just $20.

Obviously the price is right here. They one hour to fully charge and you’ll get about four hours of playtime. With the case, you can recharge up to five times which adds about twenty hours of listening pleasure on the go. Talk calls easily, hop on a video chat, listen to a relaxing ASMR video before bed, everything you need these for they are there. Being sweat and water-resistant means these buds are a-okay for working out, hiking, beach days, or out for a hike. They’ll pair easily with Apple and Android devices and you have about a forty-foot range from them to still have crisp and clear listening.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

