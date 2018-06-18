Aukey 28W USB Solar Charger | $52 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYPP5
Aukey 21W USB Solar Charger | $42 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYP25

Solar USB chargers are great for camping trips, but they can also give you peace of mind if you’re ever stuck in a situation without electricity for any extended period. Two different models from Aukey are on sale today (a 28W model and a 21W model), just be sure to note the promo codes.