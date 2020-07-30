It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleHealth

Let the Spa Come to You With This Shiatsu Foot Massager Now 54% Off

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSideDeals
100
Save
Shiatsu Foot Massager | $69 | SideDeal
Shiatsu Foot Massager | $69 | SideDeal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Shiatsu Foot Massager | $69 | SideDeal

Looking for the perfect piece to add to your home spa? Well, SideDeal’s got it for just $69. This Prospera Shiatsu Foot Massager is the relief your feet have been dreaming of. If you can’t get that pedicure and foot massager where you live or you just aren’t ready to go out to your regular salon this is the deal for you.

Advertisement

This lightweight and ergonomic massage is built to relax and bring the spa vibes to you right in the comfort of your humble abode. The Shiatsu kneading is professional levels of deep tissue massaging. It helps with stress, fatigue, pain, and anxiety. You earned a good day of pampering and getting comfy in your own home to do so all the better. This massager has three auto programs, two settings for intensity, the option for heat, and it’s easy to operate. Not bad for a quality item you’re saving $81 on.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Thursday's Best Deals: Blue Light Rx Glasses, PUBG Funko Pops, The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe, Craftsman Cordless Drill, 50 Ring Pops, Sunday Scaries CBD, and More

One Day We'll Travel Again, and on That Day You Can Tell Everyone You Saved up to 39% on Luggage

This Office Chair Has Improved Lumbar Support and It's Down to $44, Today Only

Store Your Extra Food in 16 Airtight Containers for $25