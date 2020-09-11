Let the Shark Navigator Swivel Pro (Refurbished) Chomp Down on Your Cleaning Time for Just $89

Shark Navigator Swivel Pro (Refurbished) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Shark Navigator Swivel Pro (Refurbished) | $89 | SideDeal



Keeping things clean should be high up on your list, but what if you need to clean high up? The Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Vacuum NV150 (Refurbished) is here to help. Take 36% off it today and get your home back in tip-top shape.

Advertisement

This bagless vacuum is nimble, strong, and can tackle even the toughest dust lurking in hard to get places like on a ceiling fan. With anti-allergen tech and a HEPA filter give you or your fellow dwellers some relief from sneeze inducing matter . If you’ve got a few pets you know fur can collect in hard to reach places and it’s difficult to keep up when they are in their shedding period. The agility of this vacuum also means tackling stairs, large furniture, and high cabinets will now be simple. It’s time for a heavy-duty fall clean and the Shark was quite literally made for this. It’s lightweight (13 lbs. total) and easy to move around with it’s smartly designed swivel steering. While this bad boy is refurbished you’ll get a guarantee it’ll be fully operational. But once it’s yours let this S hark bite through dust, dirt, and debris and return your house to cozy and clean for autumn.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

