It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeHome Goods

Let Summer Days Drift Away to Oh Oh Summer Nights Under a Cool Weighted Blanket

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
258
Save
Cooling Weighted Blanket | $50 | Amazon
Cooling Weighted Blanket | $50 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Cooling Weighted Blanket | $50 | Amazon

I was gifted a weighted heated blanket last Christmas and it very quickly became one of my most beloved household items. My senior dog also fell in love as the heat felt soothing on his literal old bones. But now in the summer months, we’re searching for a new option and in a basement apartment, we need all the help we can get. Customers have raved about this Cooling Weighted Blanket from Degrees of Comfort. And wouldn’t you know it’s 37% off now at Amazon?

Advertisement

This blanket is built to absorb body heat with cooling fibers to ensure you’re chill the whole night. Absolutely no surprise nightmare sweats. Its nylon and cotton mix keeps it breathable for warm summer nights. The Nano-Ceramic Beads are the most advanced tech for any weighted blanket and the arrangement was carefully thought out for comfort and movement. The gray “extra cool” is the only color on sale at this deep a discount, but the price changes slightly depending on selection of other sizes and colors. Ease into a restful night of relaxing sleep today.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Stock Up With 24 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer for $34
Bellapierre Hand Sanitizer (12 or 24 Pack)
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

Ryzen 9 3900X Falls to $390, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Code Included

Save Hundreds on Dell Laptops and Desktops Right Now

Far Cry 6 Pre-Sales Are $10 off at Amazon