Let Summer Days Drift Away to Oh Oh Summer Nights Under a Cool Weighted Blanket

I was gifted a weighted heated blanket last Christmas and it very quickly became one of my most beloved household items. My senior dog also fell in love as the heat felt sooth ing on his literal old bones. But now in the summer months, we’re searching for a new option and in a basement apartment, we need all the help we can get. Customers have raved about this Cooling Weighted Blanket from Degrees of Com fort. And wouldn’t you know it’s 37% off now at Amazon?

This blanket is built to absorb body heat with cooling fibers to ensure you’re chill the whole night. Absolutely no surprise nightmare sweats. Its nylon and cotton mix keeps it breathable for warm summer nights. The Nano-Ceramic Beads are the most advanced tech for any weighted blanket and the arrangement was carefully thought out for comfort and movement. The gray “extra cool” is the only color on sale at this deep a discount, but the price changes slightly depending on selection of other sizes and colors. Ease into a restful night of relaxing sleep today.

