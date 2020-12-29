It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Let Snorlax Protect the Switch Lite You Just Got for Christmas

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
24
Save
Snorlax Switch Lite Case | $16 | Amazon
Snorlax Switch Lite Case | $16 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Snorlax Switch Lite Case | $16 | Amazon

I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Snorlax one is no different and is a few bucks less than others from the company.

Advertisement

This case is specifically for the Switch Lite and is made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in his teal color. Snorlax’s face is slightly raised with his usual sweet slumbering expression. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Snorlax maybe lazy but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish of all the trainers. No Poké Balls required.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser
Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter