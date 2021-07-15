Let Master Chief Hold Up Your Controller When You Aren't Playing His Game for $20

Master C hief Controller + Phone Holder | $20 | Amazon

Look at this little guy. He just wants to be helpful when he’s not making grunts’ heads explode. Let him hold your controller or you phone even when its not in use. What’s your alternative, putting it on the coffee table and scuffing it up? Leaving it on the couch so it falls between the cushions lost forever? Absolutely not. Master C hief will guard your controller with his life if we consider for a moment that maybe the rules of Toy Story are real. No promises in that department, but in case that is true, best prepare yourself. Pick up your litte Master C hief holder on Amazon for $20.