Let Justice Rain From Above With $10 off a Pharah Overwatch Statue

Overwatch Pharah Figma Action Figure Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Overwatch Pharah Figma Action Figure | $45 | Amazon

I’m shuddering just thinking about Pharah’s barrage of missiles right now. I’ve seen way too many failed Soldier 76 ults to know I should just find shelter as soon as she takes to the skies. That’s why I probably won’t buy this awesome Overwatch statue celebrating the borderline terroristic hero . My PTSD just can’t handle it. Pharah mains should snap it up ASAP, though, considering it’s $10 off, the biggest discount yet.

Armored in blue, this model comes with interchangeable shoulder plates and a removable rocket launcher, and with the included figma stand, you can pose her however you’d like.