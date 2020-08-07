It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Let Justice Rain From Above With $10 off a Pharah Overwatch Statue

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGamingvideo GamesVideo Game Deals
25
Save
Overwatch Pharah Figma Action Figure | $45 | Amazon
Overwatch Pharah Figma Action Figure | $45 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Overwatch Pharah Figma Action Figure | $45 | Amazon

I’m shuddering just thinking about Pharah’s barrage of missiles right now. I’ve seen way too many failed Soldier 76 ults to know I should just find shelter as soon as she takes to the skies. That’s why I probably won’t buy this awesome Overwatch statue celebrating the borderline terroristic hero. My PTSD just can’t handle it. Pharah mains should snap it up ASAP, though, considering it’s $10 off, the biggest discount yet.

Advertisement

Armored in blue, this model comes with interchangeable shoulder plates and a removable rocket launcher, and with the included figma stand, you can pose her however you’d like.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

COVID-19 Is Still a Thing, So Grab Five KN95 Masks For $15

Wednesday's Best Deals: Skullcandy Crusher Headphones, Garmin Forerunner Watch, Final Fantasy VII Remake, WFH Wine, Ilia Tinted Lip Oil, and More

Here's What You Need to Stow Your Current-Gen Consoles in Time for the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Last Call: NordVPN Is Retiring the 70% Discount to Their Most Popular Subscription Plan