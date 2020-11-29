Let It Go for Just $25 With Follow-Me Olaf From Disney's Frozen 2

Disney Frozen 2 Follow-Me Olaf $25 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Disney Frozen 2 Follow-Me Olaf | $25 | Amazon

If you’re looking for that one Disney toy that a niece or nephew may be wanting, Olaf is the ideal friend for them at Christmas.

By using the magic wand, Olaf can follow the snowflake being projected onto the ground, alongside life-like head turns and even an eyebrow raise if Olaf needs to give some sass.

At $25 Olaf is a perfec t gift to almost anyone at Christmas, as long as you are ready to hear him sing ‘When I’m Older’.