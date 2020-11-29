It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Let It Go for Just $25 With Follow-Me Olaf From Disney's Frozen 2

Daryl Baxter
Disney Frozen 2 Follow-Me Olaf | $25 | Amazon
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Disney Frozen 2 Follow-Me Olaf | $25 | Amazon

If you’re looking for that one Disney toy that a niece or nephew may be wanting, Olaf is the ideal friend for them at Christmas.

By using the magic wand, Olaf can follow the snowflake being projected onto the ground, alongside life-like head turns and even an eyebrow raise if Olaf needs to give some sass.

At $25 Olaf is a perfect gift to almost anyone at Christmas, as long as you are ready to hear him sing ‘When I’m Older’.

