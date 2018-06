Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Kwikset smart deadbolt combines the flexibility of a smartphone and Alexa-connected smart lock when you want it, and the relative simplicity of a code-based lock if you don’t. That means you can lock your front door from your bed with a voice command, and set up temporary access codes for pet sitters or overnight guests as well, so they don’t have to download an app.



$129 isn’t an all-time low, but it is the best price Amazon’s listed this year, so go ahead and lock yours up.