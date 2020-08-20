It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
GamingToys & Board Games

Let Geralt Guard You Against Ghouls With This Striking Witcher 3 Figure, 35% off Today

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
91
Save
Geralt Grandmaster Figure | $33 | Amazon
Geralt Grandmaster Figure | $33 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Geralt Grandmaster Figure | $33 | Amazon

I remember seeing this figure at Toy Fair earlier in the year and thinking how brilliant it was. Dark Horse makes really beautiful quality statues at pretty affordable prices so when a sale hits you know you’re getting a great deal. Save $17 on this Witcher 3 statute of Geralt of Rivia today.

Advertisement

This is the third statue of the White Wolf by Dark Horse from Witcher 3. He stands just under eleven inches tall from his Witcher symbol base to the top of his sword. Geralt is decked out in his best blue Grandmaster Feline armor from the Blood and Wine expansion. The detail on his very rugged and handsome face is exquisitely paired with how meticulous each piece of his weaponry is. Let him bravely battle Bruxas for you as you gaze upon his hunkiness. This is the perfect gift for any fan. 

This item has one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsonite Andante 2 22" Wheeled Duffel Bag
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

Add 1TB of Super Fast Storage to Your PC With a Team Group NVME SSD Down to $97, Today Only

Milk Makeup’s CBD Body Oil Stick Is Relaxing AF

Five Kitchen Upgrades to Take You From Summer to Fall Under $50