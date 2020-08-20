Let Geralt Guard You Against Ghouls With This Striking Witcher 3 Figure, 35% off Today

Geralt Grandmaster Figure Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Geralt Grandmaster Figure | $33 | Amazon



I remember seeing this figure at Toy Fair earlier in the year and thinking how brilliant it was. Dark Horse makes really beautiful quality statues at pretty affordable prices so when a sale hits you know you’re getting a great deal. Save $17 on this Witcher 3 statute of Geralt of Rivia today.



This is the third statue of the White Wolf by Dark Horse from Witcher 3. He stands just under eleven inches tall from his Witcher symbol base to the top of his sword. Geralt is decked out in his best blue Grandmaster Feline armor from the Blood and Wine expansion. The detail on his very rugged and handsome face is exquisitely pair ed with how meticulous each piece of his weaponry is. Let him bravely battle Bruxas for you as you gaze upon his hunkiness . This is the perfect gift for any fan.

This item has one-day shipping for Prime members.