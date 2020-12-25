Let Ella Paradis Spoil You With Extra Gifts From Better Love

60% off Better Love Vibes GIFT Image : Ella Paradis

60% off Better Love Vibes | Ella Paradis | Use Code GIFT



Happy Holidays from our pals at Ella Paradis. That had one more epic goodie just for you on this joyous day. Right now grab any Better Love Vibe at 60% off with the code GIFT. But that’s not it, you also get a free Reindeer Vibe and a $10 voucher for your next Better Love purchase.

All the Better Love toys are great go-to’s if you’re a bit indecisive. I know I’ve mentioned the Rabbit Lily ($46 ) as a fave so obviously, I going to recommend it. It’s the perfect classic vibe and never lets me down.

Free shipping on all orders.