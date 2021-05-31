It's all consuming.
Let Breakfast For Two Cook Itself With 25% Off a Hamilton Beach Dual Sandwich Maker

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer | $30 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home Deals
You can make breakfast for two with ease if you’re a fan of breakfast sammiches and today’s deal appeals to you: a Hamilton BeachDual Breakfast Sandwich Maker for $30.

With its timer function, making breakfast becomes a hands-off, muck-it-up-proof experience! I don’t know about you, but I’m usually in a rush in the morning and I don’t have time to fry up an egg, cook bacon, etc. This nifty little sandwich maker does all that for you: Just pop in the ingredients and close the lid.

This deal is good for today only, so don’t miss out!

