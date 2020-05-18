It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Let Beam Help You Find the Right CBD Product With 15% off Their Sample Pack

Sample Pack | $29 | Beam
15% off Sample Pack | $26 | Beam | Use Code TRYBEAM

If you’ve ever been interested in CBD but didn’t know where to start Beam wants to help. Started by two former professional athletes Beam offers CBD products that are high quality, THC-free, made ethically, and honestly. Try the sample pack today (a $58 value) to figure out if CBD can aid in any of your day to day problems. Remember to use code TRYBEAM for 15% off.

Introducing CBD into your routine can be beneficial but daunting. This sample pack can help with pain relief, sleep issues, staying focused, and revive energy. You’ll receive two samples of clarity, dream, and revive and one of boost. If you’re still a little unsure you can have them walk you through a detailed questionnaire and to find the perfect product.

Free shipping on orders over $100 and the code is good until June 13.

