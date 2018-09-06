Amazon Echo Look | $120 | Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Look is the forgotten step child of the Alexa family, but if you’re into documenting your outfits, and like to buy clothes from Amazon, it’s a pretty unique little gadget.

In addition to acting as a full-fledged Alexa smart speaker, you can use your voice to ask Echo Look to take photos and videos of your outfit each day. The accompanying app keeps track of your looks, and uses AI to recommend outfits, and (of course) suggest new things to buy.

We haven’t seen many discounts on the Look yet, but for a limited time, it’s marked down to $120, or $80 less than usual.