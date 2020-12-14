Let AirPods 2 Whisper Sweet Nothings in Your Ears for $110

Apple AirPods 2 (Wired Charging) | $110 | Amazon

While they’re not as much of an upgrade to the original AirPods as their professional-grade counterpart, Apple’s second-generation AirPods improved upon the first in terms of connectivity and features, thanks to the proprietary H1 chip which not only doubled the speed in which the ‘phones can swap between devices but also added native Siri support and reduced the time spent pairing the AirPods to your iPhone when taking a phone call. For on-the-go gamers, latency dropped 30%.

Now the price is dropping, too, at least on Amazon. For a limited time, you can pop a pair of AirPods 2 in your ears for $49 off using the coupon listed on the page. Granted, this is the cheaper version of the AirPods 2, not the wireless charging model you might’ve seen before. That one is currently sold out on Amazon, though you could append a wireless charging case later for $69-$79 depending on whether it’s on sale or not (it is right now!). Cutting that lil’ coupon brings your checkout subtotal to $110, saving you 31%.

All that said, the sale-priced AirPods won’t be in stock until after Christmas, meaning your last-minute gift idea likely won’t make it under the tree. On the page, however, Amazon does suggest sending the recipient a gift card for an instant purchase if they don’t mind picking their gift off the doorstep in time for their first resolution-driven workout of the new year. In the meantime, set them up with an extra power brick for $17, so when the AirPods 2 do arrive, they’ll be able to power up both their phone and earbuds with the same charger.