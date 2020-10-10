Lessen the Language Barrier With 53% Off This Device That Simultaneously Translates 40 Languages, Today Only

WT2 Language Translator With Charging Case| $140 | Amazon
Language barriers can make connecting difficult, but this WT2 language translation device certainly makes them easier to overcome, and it’s 53% off today only.
The original retail is $300 on this pair of earbuds that allows for real-time translation of 40 languages. But, it generally seems to hover around $200, and is down to only $140 today.
The device has multiple modes, but the primary one seems to be the Simul mode, which allows one person to talk continuously as the other person hears constant translation, with each participant wearing one earbud.
The languages the WT2 translates include: Arabic, Bulgarian, Cantonese, Catalan, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Tagalog, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, and Thai.
