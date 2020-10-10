Lessen the Language Barrier With 53% Off This Device That Simultaneously Translates 40 Languages, Today Only

WT2 Language Translator With Charging Case Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

WT2 Language Translator With Charging Case| $140 | Amazon



Language barriers can make connecting difficult, but this WT2 language translation device certainly makes them easier to overcome, and it’s 53% off today only.

Advertisement

T he original retai l is $300 on this pair of earbuds that allows for real-time translation of 40 languages. But, it generally seems to hover around $200, and is down to only $140 today.

The device has multiple modes, but the primary one seems to be the S imul mode, which allows one person to talk continuously as the other person hears constant translation, with each participant wearing one earbud.

Advertisement

T he languages the WT2 translates include: Arabic, Bulgarian, Cantonese, Catalan, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Tagalog , Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, and Thai.

This deal is good for today only! Get it while you can.