It's all consuming.
Less Stress for Less Money but More Sleep Is a Great Deal With the CBD Pillow

An extra 10% off & Free Shipping | $89 | CBD Pillow
The benefits of CBD are no longer a secret and it’s finding it’s way into more and more products. As a major player in restful sleep it only seemed a matter of time for it to become a part of bedding. The CBD pillow is already on sale but they are giving you another 10% off for Memorial Day. It looks like you no longer need a code and the discount is applied to the cart automatically.

This deal also applies to just the pillowcase which will be $44. If you’re someone who already uses CBD to sleep you might find that it wears off in the middle of the night whereas these products release microdoses of CBD all night long. This is a memory gel foam pillow that’ll be supportive to your neck and ease any pains you might have in that region. And you choose the fill that’s right for the perfect night’s sleep from thin to firm.

This sale runs until June 1 and as mentioned there’s free shipping sitewide. CBD Pillow offers a 30-day full refund if you aren’t satisfied but we think you will be.

