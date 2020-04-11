Lenovo's ThinkPad Series is on Sale, so Get Your Productivity On

ThinkPad E15 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

ThinkPad E15 | $540 | Lenovo | Use code THINKAPRIL



For the last few years, my laptop of choice has been a Chromebook. As much as I love it, though, the limitations of the Chrome OS and its relative incompatibility with Windows become more apparent with each passing month. So, I’ve been in the market for a new laptop, and with a lot of people working from home now, I’m sure I’m not the only one. Lenovo is having a month-long sale on their ThinkPad products, and if you’re looking for something to get work done on, you’ll want to browse their selection.

The one that catches my eye is the ThinkPad E15. It’s far from the most powerful laptop with 4GB DDR4 memory and a 250GB hard drive, but for productivity tasks it’s powerful enough. The base model is $540 when you use code THINKAPRIL at checkout , and also comes with a year warranty in case something tries to break.

You can also beef the ThinkPad E15 up at checkout with a better processor and graphics card and all sorts of stuff, but if you’re looking for a gaming laptop you might want to look and Lenovo’s Legion laptops instead.