It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet With Detachable Keyboard is Just $222

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Save
Lenovo Chromebook Duet | $222 | Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook Duet | $222 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Lenovo Chromebook Duet | $222 | Amazon

Google-powered Chromebooks are often shockingly affordable compared to the competition, but a cheap laptop usually still looks and feels… well, cheap. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the rare exception to the rule, apparently. It has very modest components, as you’d expect, but reviews suggest that it runs decently well, the hardware feels sleek and sturdy, and the 10.1” touchscreen is solid.

Advertisement

On top of that, you can even remove the keyboard to make it a proper tablet capable of running Android apps. As The Verge writes, “this has no business costing this little”—and that was at the $279 list price. Right now, you can pick one up for just $222 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen to date. It’s set to continue receiving automatic Chrome OS updates into 2028, too, so don’t worry about lifespan.

G/O Media may get a commission
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial
Click To Claim Your Free Month
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`