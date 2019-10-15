Lenovo Is Clearing Out Their 10" Tablet for a Low $100

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus | $100 | Lenovo

If you need something to occupy your kids , the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus will cost you a low $100. That’s an incredible bargain.

This particular tablet offers a 10" screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8953 processor, a 7000 mAh b attery, and 32GB of storage (it’s not a lot, but for a secondary tablet, it should work fine .)

Be warned, this runs the older Nougat 7.1 software, so it doesn’t have all of the coolest features on Android. I, for one, am debating whether or not to order one just to watch movies on the subway.

Hit me up in the comments if you think that’s a good idea.