Graphic: Shep McAllister

The relatively modest 859 piece count of this LEGO set belies its ambition. It’s actually a functional pop-up book that opens and reveals one of two fairy tale-inspired LEGO dioramas. It even includes a bunch of unique minifigs that were new to the LEGO family when this set came out last November: Little Red Riding Hood, Grandmother, the Wolf, the Giant, and Jack.

Today’s $56 deal is the first discount we’ve seen from its usual $70, so don’t read too many stories about it before making your purchase; I wouldn’t expect it to last long.