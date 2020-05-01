It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
LEGO Master and Jedi Master Combine in this Free Death Star Deal

Sheilah Villari
Death Star Set Free With $75 Order | LEGO
Death Star Set Free With $75 Order | LEGO
Death Star Set Free With $75 Order | LEGO

LEGO saw a huge uptick in sales as we stayed inside more and spent more time with our families. I’ve been following my pal and her wife building the Old Trafford replica on Instagram for the last few days. I have to say, it’s a pretty productive way to spend your quarantine. With May the 4th on the horizon this seems like a good time to indulge in Star Wars. Get the Death Star II Battle Set for free with any $75 Star Wars purchase. No code needed and this includes pre-orders as well.

The A-Wing Starfighter for just launched today for $199.99 and is exclusive to LEGO’s site. But there are a ton of great options for a new project or a rainy day one at that. I for one am eyeballing The Mandalorian Brick Headz set.

This order qualifies for free shipping and is while supplies last.

