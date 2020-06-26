It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
LEGO Games Start at $9 Today, Including Three LEGO Marvel Games for $15

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
LEGO Games Starting at $9 | Amazon
LEGO Games Starting at $9 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
LEGO Games Starting at $9 | Amazon

You might think those LEGO games are just for kids, but try one and you might find yourself falling in love with your childhood all over again. Today, you can score various LEGO games on the cheap, including the LEGO Marvel Collection that bundles LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 for one low $15 on both PS4 and Xbox One. The LEGO Harry Potter Collection includes two games for $16 on PS4 and Xbox One, too. ($20 on Switch.)

Singular titles are going for that same sweet $15 price, including LEGO Incredibles (PS4, Xbox One, $20 on Switch) and LEGO DC Super-Villains (PS4, Xbox One, $20 on Switch). The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame is a nice exception at just $13 on PS4, $9 on Xbox One, and once again, $20 on Switch.

There’s a lot more to discover at Amazon, with discounts available on many different LEGO games across several platforms, so get over there and start thumbing through the virtual bargain bin.

Quentyn Kennemer

