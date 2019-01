Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Thanks to his recent buff, Bastion is a lot more viable as a counter to the obnoxious GOATS comp. Paired with Symmetra, Mercy and Orisa, he’s a serious contender for this patch’s most improved character. Oh, and his Lego counterpart is currently the cheapest we’ve ever seen.

My brother actually mains Bastion, which is both hilarious and disappointing. And I’m sure he’s not the only one. If you or someone you know mains our favorite Omnic turret, this $40 deal is not one to sleep on.