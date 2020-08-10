It's all consuming.
Leave the Wires at Home With Aukey's 10,000mAh Power Bank for $32, Lowest Price Ever [Exclusive]

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Aukey 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank | $32 | Amazon | Use code KINJAWL02
Image: Aukey
Aukey 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank | $32 | Amazon | Use code KINJAWL02

With Aukey’s 10,000mAh wireless charging power bank, you don’t need to fumble around with cables when you need a quick top up while you’re out and about. Usually $40, you’ll score an $8 discount with exclusive coupon code KINJAWL02.

I reviewed this exact model and found it to be a delight. It’s extremely versatile with up to 10W on wireless output, plus 18W over USB-C Power Delivery. Having reviewed one, I can tell you my favorite feature is the built-in kickstand, allowing you to prop your phone up for some fun and games while you’re battery gets its spa treatment.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

