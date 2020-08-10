Leave the Wires at Home With Aukey's 10,000mAh Power Bank for $32, Lowest Price Ever [Exclusive]

Aukey 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank KINJAWL02 Image : Aukey

Aukey 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank | $32 | Amazon | Use code KINJAWL02

With Aukey’s 10,000mAh wireless charging power bank, you don’t need to fumble around with cables when you need a quick top up while you’re out and about. Usually $40, you’ll score an $8 discount with exclusive coupon code KINJAWL02.



I reviewed this exact model and found it to be a delight. It’s extremely versatile with up to 10W on wireless output, plus 18W over USB-C Power Delivery. Having reviewed one, I can tell you my favorite feature is the built-in kickstand, allowing you to prop your phone up for some fun and games while you’re battery gets its spa treatment.