Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ditched the iPhone on your runs and rely on an Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods for listening to music, this ingenious little accessory allows you to leave the AirPod charging case at home, too.



At an all-time low $9 (after clipping the 5% coupon), the elago Wrist Fit is not actually an Apple Watch strap, but a second strap that you wear on your other wrist, with a built in holster for your AirPods. Or, for an all-time low $7 (no coupon required), you can get just the AirPod holder, and slide it onto your existing Apple Watch strap.