Leave 2019 In the Past and Go On a 4-Night Cruise to the Bahamas, Starting at $199

4-Night Bahamas Cruise Photo : Norwegian Cruise Line

4-Night Bahamas Cruise | $199+ | Norwegian Cruise Line

The end of 2019 has been truly wild. Whether the year treated you horribly or amazing, going away on a cruise is always a good way to celebrate a new year. Leave 2019 in the past and start 2020 off on the right foot by booking a vacation . You can go on a 4-Night Bahamas Cruise starting out at $199 on Norwegian Sky. And the best part? It has a free open bar. Plus, it has free shore excursions, free WiFi, and more.

The prices on this cruise vacation package are per person and vary based on length of stay (between two to 10 days), the port of departure, and more. You can leave from New York, Orlando, Miami. Transportation to the port of departure is not included in the cost.

These prices are available now through December 31, 2019. Get that trip before the decade ends!