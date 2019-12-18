It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTravel

Leave 2019 In the Past and Go On a 4-Night Cruise to the Bahamas, Starting at $199

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
19
Save
4-Night Bahamas Cruise | $199+ | Norwegian Cruise Line
Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

4-Night Bahamas Cruise | $199+ | Norwegian Cruise Line

The end of 2019 has been truly wild. Whether the year treated you horribly or amazing, going away on a cruise is always a good way to celebrate a new year. Leave 2019 in the past and start 2020 off on the right foot by booking a vacation. You can go on a 4-Night Bahamas Cruise starting out at $199 on Norwegian Sky. And the best part? It has a free open bar. Plus, it has free shore excursions, free WiFi, and more.

Advertisement

The prices on this cruise vacation package are per person and vary based on length of stay (between two to 10 days), the port of departure, and more. You can leave from New York, Orlando, Miami. Transportation to the port of departure is not included in the cost.

These prices are available now through December 31, 2019. Get that trip before the decade ends!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Don't Get In Your Car To Buy Food, Get $10 Off a Grubhub Gift Card

Grab a Free Solar Carrying Case With a Purchase of BioLite's Awesome FirePit [Exclusive]

Side Sleepers Rejoice! You Can Get Two Memory Foam Pillows For Only $30

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts