Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Call us biased if you want, but Blood, Sweat, and Pixels by Kotaku’s own Jason Schreier is the best book ever written about the modern video game industry. If you enjoy video games and want to learn how they’re dragged kicking and screaming into this world (spoiler alert: lots of crunch and exploitative labor practices), you’d be crazy not to download it to your Kindle for just $3.