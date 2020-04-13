It's all consuming.
Learn Spanish With a Lifetime Rosetta Stone License, Now $40 Off

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Rosetta Stone Learn Spanish (Latin America) Lifetime | $160 | Amazon
Como estas? Mi nombre es Quentyn. And that’s about the extent of what I remember from the one semester of Spanish I took. If you’re like me and could brush up on basics of the world’s most common languages, Rosetta Stone deals like this one are juicy. You’ll get a lifetime license to learn Spanish—of the Latin America vernacular, specifically—for $160, which is $40 cheaper than its usual going price of late.

Considering the 12-month license is currently $20 more, this is a deal you shouldn’t hesitate to hop on if you’re looking to expand your tongue’s capabilities.

P.S.: For what it’s worth, the promo graphic at Amazon suggests this license also includes 100% access to all 24+ Rosetta languages. We can’t verify the legitimacy of this offer right now, so your safest best to buy it only if you know for certain you’d be fine with Spanish alone. Consider anything more a sweet bonus.

