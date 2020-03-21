It's all consuming.

Learn more about Bloodshot with Comixology's latest sale

Elizabeth Henges
Bloodshot Sale | Up to 66% off | Comixology
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Bloodshot Sale | Up to 66% off | Comixology

The Bloodshot movie just came out, but you might be stuck inside and not able to go to the theaters to see it. Instead, why not do the next best thing (or the flat-out better thing, depending on who you talk to) and read some of the Bloodshot comics? Comixology is currently running a sale on their Bloodshot collection!

The sale, which runs until March 30, lets you pick up Bloodshot bundles, graphic novel collections, or individual issues. The bundles are by far the best deal, so if you’re new to the Bloodshot universe, here’s your chance to catch up for cheap.

