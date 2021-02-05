Learn How To Make Digital Rice With Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin Divine Edition for $49

Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin (PS4) | $36 | Amazon

Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin Divine Edition (PS4) | $49 | Amazon

Here’s a video game elevator pitch for you: a hack and slash action platformer about rice farming. Yes, this is real. Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin was one of 2020's most fascinating releases, combining 2D action and 3D rice farming. Imagine something like Harvest Moon, but with dungeon crawling between each harvest. If that’s got you interested, the Divine Edition is currently on sale for $49, which includes a lot of goodies, You’ll get an art book, a three disc soundtrack, and an omamori charm all housed in a gorgeous custom box. If you’re more just curious than anything and aren’t looking for extras, you can currently grab the standard edition for $36 on PS4 too. Either way, it’s a fascinating little gem that’s both relaxing and action-packed.