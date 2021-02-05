It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Learn How To Make Digital Rice With Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin Divine Edition for $49

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
49
Save
Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin (PS4) | $36 | Amazon Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin Divine Edition (PS4) | $49 | Amazon
Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin (PS4) | $36 | Amazon
Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin Divine Edition (PS4) | $49 | Amazon
Screenshot: Xseed
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin (PS4) | $36 | Amazon
Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin Divine Edition (PS4) | $49 | Amazon

Here’s a video game elevator pitch for you: a hack and slash action platformer about rice farming. Yes, this is real. Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin was one of 2020's most fascinating releases, combining 2D action and 3D rice farming. Imagine something like Harvest Moon, but with dungeon crawling between each harvest. If that’s got you interested, the Divine Edition is currently on sale for $49, which includes a lot of goodies, You’ll get an art book, a three disc soundtrack, and an omamori charm all housed in a gorgeous custom box. If you’re more just curious than anything and aren’t looking for extras, you can currently grab the standard edition for $36 on PS4 too. Either way, it’s a fascinating little gem that’s both relaxing and action-packed.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter