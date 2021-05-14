It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Learn Coding With LEGO: Take 20% off the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
Help turn a passion for LEGO building into coding fundamentals with the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox, an 847-piece LEGO kit with a twist. You can use these bricks to build five different functional robots, each controllable with the Boost app for iOS, Android, Windows, or Amazon devices. This STEM toy introduces coding basics as kids play and learn (target age is 7-12), and right now it’s 20% off the list price, knocking it down to $128 at Amazon.

