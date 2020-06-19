Learn All of the Languages With 53% off Lifetime Rosetta Stone Access

Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack Bundle (Spanish) Image : Andrew Hayward

Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack Bundle (Spanish) | $149 | Amazon



Quarantine is an ideal time to expand your horizons, try new things, and work on yourself. And after a few months, if you find that you haven’t quite expanded, tried, or worked as much as you’d hoped, here’s an easy way to get started.



Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box is offering 53% off Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack bundles across a handful of languages. Each one—Spanish, French, Italian, German, and English—includes access to the service’s online language-learning software, as well as a Barron’s Dictionary and Grammar Guide.

While the bundle you choose determines which printed books you receive, it ultimately doesn’t limit you in any way. That’s because all of the bundles include lifetime access to Rosetta Stone’s complete language library, which currently spans 24 languages. Want to dabble in Arabic or Japanese later on? Go for it. Make the most of this socially-distanced time.

Each bundle is $149 today only, marked down from $319.

