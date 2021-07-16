Learn All About the Universe of Halo in This Hardcover Encyclopedia, Available to Pre-Order at a Discount

Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
Halo Encyclopedia| $38 | Amazon
Halo: Combat Evolved released in 2001 and has since breathed life into an expansive universe of games and novels. The Halo Encyclopedia gives you a history lesson spanning over a hundred millennia and encompassing over a hundred thousand light years. Amazon has the hardcover book available to pre-order at the discounted price of $38. The book will release March 29, 2022.
