Learn a New Language for $60 Less Than Usual Plus Get a Free $20 Gift Card, Today Only

Tercius
Rosetta Stone with Lifetime Access (Choose from 24 Languages) and a $20 Gift Card | $145 | Amazon
Rosetta Stone with Lifetime Access (Choose from 24 Languages) and a $20 Gift Card | $145 | Amazon

If you’ve wanted to learn a new language but life keeps getting in the way, today can be the day to finally do something about it. A lifetime Rosetta Stone membership normally cost around $220, but today only, it’s down to $145.

Advertisement

Choose from 24 languages, including English, French, Spanish, German, or Italian and finally add a new skill to your resume. Better still, you can start ordering tacos like a pro—and that’s worth the price alone.

So give the gift of a new language with this one-day sale.

