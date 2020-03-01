It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media Deals

Learn a New Language for $50 Less Than Usual, Today Only

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon deals
68
Save
Rosetta Stone: Learn a Language with Lifetime Access | $145 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Rosetta Stone: Learn a Language with Lifetime Access | $145 | Amazon 

If you’ve wanted to learn a new language but life keeps getting in the way, today can be the day to finally do something about it. A lifetime Rosetta Stone membership normally cost around $196, but today only, it’s down to $145.

Advertisement

Choose from French, Spanish, German, or one of the 21 other languages offered,and finally add a new skill to your resume. Better still, you can start ordering tacos like a proand that’s worth the price alone.

This discount is only available today, so order this before this sale says bienvenue! Did I get that right??

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Fill Your Digital Library With a Few Discounted Bestsellers

Sunday's Best Deals: Kindle eBooks, Daemon X Machina, Sonos Playbase, and More

The Five Best Dipping Sauces, According to Our Readers

Sweet Baby Ray's Is the Best Dipping Sauce, According to Our Readers