Learn a New Language for $50 Less Than Usual, Today Only

Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
Rosetta Stone: Learn a Language with Lifetime Access | $145 | Amazon
If you’ve wanted to learn a new language but life keeps getting in the way, today can be the day to finally do something about it. A lifetime Rosetta Stone membership normally cost around $196, but today only, it’s down to $145.
Choose from French, Spanish, German, or one of the 21 other languages offered,and finally add a new skill to your resume. Better still, you can start ordering tacos like a pro—and that’s worth the price alone.
This discount is only available today, so order this before this sale says bienvenue! Did I get that right??