Learn 24 New Languages for $85 With a Rosetta Stone License

Rosetta Stone License ( 12 Months Li fetime Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Rosetta Stone License (12 Months, Lifetime) | $85-$200 | Amazon Gold Box

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Amazon is offering Rosetta Stone licenses to anyone up for the challenge, including a 12-month run for $85 (normally $179) and a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300).

Advertisement

You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.