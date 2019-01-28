Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s, take 30% off purchases of at least $100 with code 30OFF, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.

