Leaf and Clay Think Even You Can Keep These Plants Alive and if You Don't They'll Send You More

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Three Plant Monthly Subscription | $19.95 | Leaf & Clay
People love succulents because they are low maintenance, hard to kill, and pretty to look at. They are the dream plant for forgetful people. Succulents were kind of gateway plants with my friends who are now crazy flower mommas and plant daddies. Leaf and Clay want to help get you into greenery guardianship with a subscription of three plants delivered to your home each month.

When you become a Plant Club Member at Leaf and Clay they pick three distinctly different succulents each moth. They stand by each of them being lively and vibrant. For the month of May, they are offering an Anacampseros rufescens, Crassula ‘Money Tree’, and Kalanchoe ‘Chocolate Soldier’. What weird fun names.

They ship on the seventh of every month unless you start your subscription after, then it’s within three days of purchase. You can cancel anytime. And there’s fee shipping for all subscriptions.

