It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Le Creuset's Enameled Cast Iron Pot Is 40% Off For Prime Day

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020
1.6K
Save
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot | $180 | Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot | $180 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot | $180 | Amazon

Hey home cooks, get your hands on a Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot for $180. It’s 40% off for Prime Day and can make soups, casseroles, and whatever else. Plus, it’ll look good on your stovetop or dining room table. I would go ahead and bring it to your (smaller) Thanksgiving and Holiday get-togethers just so you can brag about how pretty it is. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: Amazon Prime Day, Instant Pot Ultra, Echo Show 5, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Sony Noise Canceling Headphones with $25 Gift Card, Fitbit Versa 2, and More

The Only Thing More Exciting Than Borat 2 Is Saving $600 on a 4K Laser Projector to Watch It With MY WIFE

Give Yourself a Little Escape With $20 off These Switch Games

Snag a Laptop, Desktop, or Monitor on the Cheap in the HP Flash Sale