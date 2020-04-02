It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Le Creuset's Cast Iron Skillet Is Deeply Discounted, Right Now

Tercius
Le Creuset Iron Handle Skillet, 10-1/4-Inch (White) | $100 | Amazon
Have big plans to bake a sourdough this weekend? Start by investing $100 in this awesome Le Creuset Iron Handle Skillet. Highly regarded in kitchens everywhere, Le Creuset is synonymous with quality products and this 10.25" skillet is no exception.

The big problem? Le Creuset products rarely see discounts. But we found a terrific one for this white model. This pan, no joke, hovers around $170. So this is a terrific bargain.

Le Creuset says their “improved enamel interior resists staining, dulling, and wear and tear” and doesn’t require additional seasoning, unlike other cast-iron cookware. 

Tercius

