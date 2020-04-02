Le Creuset's Cast Iron Skillet Is Deeply Discounted, Right Now

Le Creuset Iron Handle Skillet, 10.25 -Inch ( White) | $100 | Amazon

Have big plans to bake a sourdough this weekend? Start by investing $100 in this awesome Le Creuset Iron Handle Skillet. Highly regarded in kitchens everywhere, Le Creuset is synonymous with quality products and this 10.25" skillet is no exception.

The big problem? Le Creuset products rarely see discounts. But we found a terrific one for this white model. This pan, no joke, hovers around $170. So this is a terrific bargain.

Le Creuset says their “improved enamel interior resists staining, dulling, and wear and tear” and doesn’t require additional seasoning, unlike other cast-iron cookware.