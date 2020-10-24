Le Creuset Stoneware, Kettles, and Cast Iron Items Are Up to 30% Off Today

Le Creuset Stoneware Salt & Pepper Shakers | $20 | Amazon



Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Cocotte | $20 | Amazon

Le Creuset Whistling Kettle | $75 | Amazon

Le Creuset kitchen essentials have a classic look and undeniable quality that has made the brand a household name . But, let’s be real— this French brand is also known for bei ng pretty dang pricey.

Today, Amazon is offering up to 30% off of Le Creuset kettles, shakers, cast iron pans, and more. If you want to start your Le Creuset collection, these stoneware salt and pepper shaker sets come in several colors and are down to only $20 today.

With temperatures dropping, you can make the perfect cup of tea with a lovely Le Creuset kettle, down from $100 to $75 today.

Le Creuset cast iron and dutch ovens are on the more expensive side, but you’re getting a quality guarantee with that. If you’re not ready to drop that much but want to try out a dutch oven to cook your winter hot dishes in, consider Le Creuset’s mini cocotte, only $20 today. Finally, there are also some good deals on roasters and cast irons to be found. Check out some of the items below while they’re at a great price!

